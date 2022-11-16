MN220097 Published 9:24 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: 06/03/2021 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $$122,735.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Ashley Jacobson, a single person and Sandra M. Stephens, a married person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Axia Financial, LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 06/04/2021 as Document T117140 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles in Freeborn County, Minnesota. The mortgage was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: Planet Home Lending, LLC Assignment dated: 09/13/2022

Assignment recorded: 09/13/2022 Assignment recording information: Document T117831 All in the records of the County Registrar of Titles in Freeborn County, Minnesota.

TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.: 34.135.1460

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 14, Block 10, Shoreland Heights, City of Albert Lea Torrens Certificate No.9900.0 STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 201 Willamor Road, Albert Lea, MN 56007 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Axia Financial, LLC RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Planet Home Lending, LLC. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE: $129,086.22 AS OF 11/20/2022

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said

mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes. Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Freeborn County, Minnesota at public auction as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 01/05/2023 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the

mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn.

Stat. §580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on 06/12/2023, or the next business day if 06/12/2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:

NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE

MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF

LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Publication to begin the week of: 11/06/2022 – 11/12/2022 Planet Home Lending, LLC, Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee

The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee 925 E 4 th St., Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Albert Lea Tribune: Nov. 9, 16, 23, 30, Dec 7 and 14, 2022

