NOVEMBER BOARD MEETING

Published 7:09 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Submitted

PUBLIC NOTICE

The monthly meeting of the Albert Lea Housing and
Redevelopment Authority will be held commencing at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in the Albert Lea HRA Conference Room, 800 4 th Ave South, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

An interim agenda is available during normal business hours at Albert Lea HRA Administrative Office, 800 Fourth Avenue South, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Sunny Bjorklund Schultz
Executive Director

