Propane tanks stolen Published 8:52 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Three propane tanks were reported stolen at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday at 1851 Margaretha Ave.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Deputies received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and 830th Avenue in Hayward.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Nyamouch Jock Kuey, 28, on a local warrant at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday at 204 Charlotte Ave.

Deputies arrested Chanelle Monique McCamish, 42, on a local warrant at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday at 100 First Ave. NE in Clarks Grove.

1 cited for tampering with vehicle

Police cited David Deluna, 44, with tampering with a motor vehicle at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday at 323 E. Third St.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.