Ronald Noe

Ronald LeRoy Noe was born September 22, 1938, to Leonard and Dorothy Noe in Webster City, IA. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956 and attended Northwestern College in Roseville, MN. On August 5, 1960, Ron married Carolyn Finnamore at Grace Community Church in Golden Valley, MN. The couple resided in Minneapolis from 1960-1963, spent three years in Alden from 1963-1966, and then lived in Albert Lea from 1966 to 2004. Ron taught a variety of subjects at the Junior High level at Brookside and Southwest Schools, coaching most years as well. He served in several roles at Calvary Baptist Church including Sunday school teacher and Awana Commander and with the Gideons. When his bride went on to heaven ahead of him, he moved to Andover, MN and met Sonja, who would become his second wife. Ron and Sonja eventually moved to Fort Myers, FL and he spent his remaining years there until he too passed. He is survived by Sonja, his wife of 15 years of Fort Myers, FL; brother, Mike Noe of Webster City, IA; daughter, Susan and husband Daniel Fisher of Anoka; sons, Richard and wife Julie of Custer, SD and David and wife Joyce of Coon Rapids; fourteen grandchildren: Emily and Andrew Fisher; Isaac, Esther, Caleb, Rachel, Lydia, Gabriel, Bethany and Nathan Noe; and Madelyn, Delaney, Kathryn and Ella Noe. Also survived by stepson Robert and wife Terra Eggum, step daughter Melissa and husband Randy Hoesley and step grand children Kyle, Noah, Emma and Elijah Eggum and Granddaughters Macy, Ava, and Lexi Hoesley. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carolyn and a granddaughter, Maggie Mae Noe. Ron loved to study, teach and garden and he retained his sense of humor to the end. He will be missed by all who knew him. Memorials are preferred to The Gideons International at gideons.org.