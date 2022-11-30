Tiger’s hockey opens season with 1-0 win Published 9:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The Albert Lea boys’ hockey team opened its season Tuesday night with a narrow win at home over Rochester Lourdes.

The Tigers used an early goal to gain an advantage over the Eagles and held onto that one-goal lead throughout the remainder of the game, winning 1-0.

Spencer Vanbeek was the goal scorer for the Tigers, scoring the goal in the 10th minute of the first period. The goal was assisted by Max Edwin.

Albert Lea recorded 34 shots on goal in the game, compared to just 20 from the Eagles.

The Tigers committed four infractions during the game, totaling 11 minutes in penalty time. The Eagles committed three infractions, resulting in six minutes of penalty time.

Dakota Jahnke was in goal for the Tigers recording 20 saves in 51 minutes of play.

The Tigers start the season 1-0 and will be back on the ice Saturday when they take on Rock Ridge in Virginia.