1 injured in crash on I-35 and other reports Published 9:19 am Monday, December 12, 2022

An Owatonna man was injured Sunday evening in a crash on Interstate 35 in Steele County.

Nicholas Michael Rappe, 26, of Owatonna, was taken to the Owatonna Hospital with injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated the crash occurred at 6:50 p.m. near milepost 48 in Medford Township.

The report stated Cohl Joshua Schwartz, 27, of Ellendale was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey southbound on Interstate 35 and Rappe was also southbound in a 1995 Dodge Dakota. The State Patrol stated one vehicle slowed for another vehicle on the shoulder of the road and collided with each other. It did not provide further details.

The roads were listed as dry at the time of the crash.

Rappe’s passenger, Emily Rose Rappe, 26, of Owatonna, was not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor, and all occupants were wearing their seat belts.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at 410 Pillsbury Ave.