24-CV-22-1810 Published 5:09 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

File No.4-22-005543

PNC Bank, National

Association, Plaintiff,

vs.

Delbert P. Harris and Marianne F. Harris, Arch Mortgage

Assurance Company, John Doe and Mary Roe, Defendants.

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM

THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED

DEFENDANTS:

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Adam Soczynski, Esq. Liebo, Weingarden, Dobie, & Barbee, P.L.L.P. 4500 Park Glen Road, #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN

RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Freeborn County, State of Minnesota, located at 815 Lincoln Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007, legally described as follows to wit: Lot 13, Block 2, in Belmont Addition, City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Minnesota.

The purpose of this action is to seek a court order declaring that (1) declaring that the Mortgage dated January 4, 2005, recorded January 7, 2005, as Document No. 450696 is reformed, nunc pro tunc, to correct the scrivener’s error in the legal description.

NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM

No personal claim is made against any Defendant in this action. If any Defendant on whom this notice is served unreasonably defends this action, that Defendant shall pay full costs to the Plaintiff pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03.

Dated: November 7, 2022

LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE, AND BARBEE, PLLP

By: /s/ Adam Soczynski .

Adam Soczynski, No. 0263805

Attorney for Plaintiff

4500 Park Glen Road, #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14, 2022

24-CV-22-1810