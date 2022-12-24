24-JC-22-1762 Published 2:52 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

District Court

County of: Freeborn

Judicial District:

Third District

Court File Number:

24-JV-22-1762

Case Type: CHIPS

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Maria Rios Jimenez, Mother and Jesus Leonardo Mejia, Father.

Summons and Notice

Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter (CHP-114)

NOTICE TO: MARIA RIOS JIMENEZ, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.

2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for

a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 411 South Broadway Albert Lea MN 56007, on January 09, 2023 at 3:00 PM or as soon after as the case can be heard.

Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.

Dated December 16, 2022 Freeborn County

Court Administration

411 South Broadway

Albert Lea MN 56007

507-668-6014

Albert Lea Tribune:

Dec. 28, 2022

24-JV-22-1762