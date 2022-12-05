5 things to do this week: New Year’s Even fun and more Published 5:08 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

1

New Year’s Eve party

The Golden Bubble — at 11575 Minnesota Highway 22 — will host a New Year’s Eve party from 5:30 p.m. Saturday to midnight. There will be music, a meal option, full bar and door prizes. Tickets are $22 and can be found at https://www.goldenbubblemn.com/event-info/golden-bubble-2023-new-years-eve-party.

2

Writing contest

The Albert Lea Public Library is hosting a Winter Writing Contest. Unleash your creativity and take part. Age groups for children third to fifth grade, sixth to eighth grade, high school and adults. Prizes will be awarded in each age group.

For a complete list of rules and submission deadlines, visit alplonline.org.

3

Movie

The Mills Theater — at 216 W. Main St. in Lake Mills — will host a free screening of “Smallfoot” at 1 p.m. Saturday. The animated musical comedy, about a friendly yeti whose world is turned upside down when he discovers a human, stars Channing Tatum, Zendaya and Gina Rodriguez.

4

New Year’s Eve party

5 Alarm Brewing Co will host a New Year’s Eve party beginning at noon Saturday. There will be drink specials and games. The brewery is at 211 W. Main St. in Lake Mills. 5 Alarm Brewing Co. is a small town, firefighter-owned brewery.

5

New Year’s Eve party

Margaret’s Pub will host a New Year’s Eve Party from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday. There will be complimentary hors d’oeuvres and champagne. Margaret’s Pub is at 54 Main St. in Easton.