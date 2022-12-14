Albert Lea falls in overtime to Faribault Published 5:30 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The Albert Lea High School girls’ basketball team fought a hard battle against Faribault Tuesday night, losing in overtime 44-43.

Albert Lea held the lead most of the game, but Faribault came from behind to tie the score with only 6 seconds remaining.

Going into overtime, the Falcons outscored Albert Lea 5-4.

Head coach Jodi Schulz said the varsity team was well matched with Faribault in size; however, fouls defined the game for Albert Lea with three starters fouling out of the game.

Senior Jai Maligaya led the Tigers with 15 points before fouling out in the second half. Senior Kendall Kenis also fouled out but was the second leading scorer with 10 points. Sophomore Naveah Wacholz got into foul trouble early in the game but scored seven points before fouling out.

Schulz said the highlight of the game was the effort from the rest of the team. Senior Kristina Espinoza came away with seven points and eight rebounds. Juniors Kayla Johnson, Liz Wallace and Lexi Jones all came off the bench to play a hard defense and keep the game close.

The team will take on Rochester Century at home on Friday night.

Albert Lea girls 9A team beat Faribault 35-20, and the JV girls beat Faribault 43-38.