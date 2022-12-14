Ask a Trooper: Can equipment be on the bus with students?

Published 8:40 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Submitted

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight, and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer. Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students?

Troy Christianson

Answer: You are not required to pull a trailer. The aisles and access to all emergency exits need to be unobstructed. Items including band equipment would need to be contained so it doesn’t slide around the compartment.

Email newsletter signup

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us).

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.

More Opinion

Editorial Roundup: Many efforts help retain the state’s literacy rate

My Point of View: Journalists are essential to freedom and human rights

Sarah Stultz: Time for nominations for Citizen of the Year

Letter: The All-American Albert Lean

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials