Barbara Kay  Fraley

Barbara K Fraley, 80, of Albert Lea Minnesota died Sunday November 20, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Home Albert Lea. Barbara was born January 27th, 1942 in Albert Lea; the daughter of Vincent and Helen Hendrickson (Larson). Barbara retired from Streators in Albert Lea. She is survived by her children Robin (Larry) Hanson of Sioux Falls, SD, Daniel Fraley (Holly) of St. Catherines MO. Grandchildren Serenity Larson (Jeff), LaRae Devries (Chris), Hilliary Anderson (Kenton) Ryan Fraley (Laydin) Christopher Fraley of NV 8 great Children, 2 great great children, a sister Terry Nielsen (Nick), Rochester, Janey Norby of Osage, Richard Hendrickson ( Jeanette)of Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Jimmie Fraley & Todd Fraley, brother Jay Hendrickson, and sisters Linda Jenkins and Phyliss Bulson.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday November 9th, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation, 2210 E Main, Albert Lea MN with Pastor Roger Fears officiating. Burial at Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea to follow. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.