Robert “Bob” Verdoorn, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 29th. He is survived by his wife, Arlys (Van Zee); their two daughters: Beth (Ned) Draheim of Huxley, IA, Lisa (Scott) De Jong of St. Joseph, MI; and their families.

A Celebration of Life service is being planned Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11 am at Third Church in Pella, Iowa. Memorials may be given to the Arlys and Bob Verdoorn Endowed Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be mailed to Central College, PO BOX 5200, Pella, Iowa 50219.

Visit www.vandykduven.com for complete details.