Bob Verdoorn

Published 4:48 am Friday, December 2, 2022

By Submitted

Robert “Bob” Verdoorn, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 29th. He is survived by his wife, Arlys (Van Zee); their two daughters: Beth (Ned) Draheim of Huxley, IA, Lisa (Scott) De Jong of St. Joseph, MI; and their families.

A Celebration of Life service is being planned Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11 am at Third Church in Pella, Iowa. Memorials may be given to the Arlys and Bob Verdoorn Endowed Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be mailed to Central College, PO BOX 5200, Pella, Iowa 50219.

Visit www.vandykduven.com for complete details.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Cynthia Oppenheimer

Joy Marie White

Gloria Ann Ell

James Zeimet

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials