Bulldogs remain perfect after big win over Panthers Published 5:49 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Lake Mills boys basketball team hosted Central Springs Monday night in a Top of Iowa Conference matchup.

The Bulldogs built up a lead in the first and second quarters before really pulling away in the third to down the Panthers 73-29.

Lake Mills was led in scoring by Denton Kingland who recorded a triple double, scoring 21 points to go along with a team leading 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Aiden Stensrud was not far behind, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Eli Menke scored 11 points, Lance Helming scored 10, and Logan Bacon, Alex Mannes, Keaton Wempen and Colin Schmidt combined to add 13 points.

Lake Mills was leading Central Springs 36-16 at halftime, but a stellar third quarter saw the Bulldogs outscore the Panthers 26-4.

“We played a great third quarter with outstanding transition and passing,” said head coach Kyle Menke.

The Bulldogs move to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Top of Iowa Conference. They will be back in action Friday night when they host the Cardinals of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.