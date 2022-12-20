Carolyn Mae Brenegan, Age 70 of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 14, 2022; the same date as her grandma Maud years ago.

As past President of the Auxiliary, Carolyn was always very involved with the Eagles. Her love of travel will always be remembered, whether it was for ritual team competitions or leisurely trips to Las Vegas.

Carolyn is preceded in death by parents, Virgil & Marjorie Anderson; in-laws, Wilfred & Viola Brenegan. Survived by loving husband of 47 years, Mark Brenegan; siblings, Charlotte Anderson, Daniel (Bonnie) Anderson, Vickie Lampman; brother-in-law, Gene (Bonna) Brenegan; sister-in-laws, Julie Smith, Rita Brenegan; nieces and nephews, Denise (Scott), Kimberly (Kevin), Angie (Trey), Clint, Derek, Andrea (Adrian), Tim (Tracy), Marcie Brenegan (Steve) Gaylord, Katie (Brent) Erickson; beloved dog, “Shags”.

Funeral Service will be held at 11A on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services with visitation beginning one hour prior to service. Interment will immediately follow the service at Lakewood Cemetery of Albert Lea.