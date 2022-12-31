Court dispositions: Sept. 1-6, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Sept. 1

Hae Mwee, 39, 906 Ulstad Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $680. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

David Ortiz Maldonado, 20, 315 College St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Kleanthis Resendiz, 42, 2229 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while impared. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Dismissed.

Hibaag Adbikadir Abdala, 24, 2730 Louisiana Ct., St. Louis Park. Count 1: False name to Peach Officer – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $580.

Angela Marie Arndt, 43, 32210 115th St., Blue Earth. Count 1: Drugs – second-degree felony possession of methamphetamine. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 67 months, stay for 10 years. Supervised probation for ten years. Local confinement for 45 days, credit for 45 days served. Fees $205.

Abraham Jon Groth, 31, 303 5th Ave. W., Ellendale. Count 1: Felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 335 days, credit for 12 days served. Defendant can serve the remaining time in jail or can serve 18 on electronic home monitoring. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $155. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Dismissed. Count 4: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Collin Dean Scott, 19, 7304 Wilshire Blvd., Clive, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 97/70. Fees $280.

Kree Hae Hae Thoo, 35, 909 2nd Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 335 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $355. Home monitoring for 27 days for indeterminate. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed.

Sept. 5

Wade James Krueger, 25, 9251 Lansing Ave. N, Stillwater. Count 1: Traffic – school bus – owner or lessee of violating vehicle. Fees $180.

Sept. 6

Pa Dwe, 902 4th Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 29, 833 Broadway Ave. N, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

William Diaz Rivera, 57, 425 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count: Parking zone violation. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Defendant will clean up all refuse, remove all hazardous structures and conditions, remove abandoned or junk cars, park motor vehicles only upon an approved hard-surfaced parking area, will not conduct automotive services, may not erect a fence or any accessory structure, agrees that city building and enforcement officer will be authorized to enter property and no further violations. Count 2: Public nuisances – conditions that annoys, injure or endangers.

Christine Catherine Thofson, 49, 918 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. 8/2/19 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. 8/3/19 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year.

Emmanuel Dak Wal, 28, 334 William St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Registration – display canceled, stolen or revoked plates. Fees $300. Count 3: Drivers licenses – instruction permit violations. Fees $50.

Erik Lee Anderson, 33, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Angel De Los Santos, 36, 1019 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.