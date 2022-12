Credit card reported stolen and other reports Published 9:22 am Friday, December 2, 2022

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen credit card at 10:20 a.m. Thursday at 73538 315th St. in Hartland.

Warrant served

A warrant was served at 1:33 p.m. Thursday on Adrial Benjiman Mendez, 30, at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Ann Marie Haroldson, 64, on a Douglas County warrant at 2:34 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.