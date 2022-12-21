Duplicate bridge results announced Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Duplicate bridge players at the Austin Senior Center last week came from Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin and Blue Earth. The group welcomed back Carolyn Higgins and Rick Stroup. The following are winners:

Tuesday winners:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson

Fourth: John Leisen and Rich Stroup

Fifth: Larry Crowe and Paul Hanson

Wednesday winners:

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Dave Ring

Sixth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson