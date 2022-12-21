Duplicate bridge results announced
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Duplicate bridge players at the Austin Senior Center last week came from Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin and Blue Earth. The group welcomed back Carolyn Higgins and Rick Stroup. The following are winners:
Tuesday winners:
First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Third: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson
Fourth: John Leisen and Rich Stroup
Fifth: Larry Crowe and Paul Hanson
Wednesday winners:
First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Dave Ring
Sixth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
