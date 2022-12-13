Huskies defeat Tigers

Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Submitted

Teddy Collins Jr. is a newcomer to Albert Lea High School and a new addition to the team this year. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh

More Sports

Bulldogs remain perfect after big win over Panthers

Tigers girls’ hockey team falls to Dodge County Wildcats

Dance team places in top 3 in jazz, kick in Triple A competition

Cook, Vikings can’t capitalize on Jefferson’s record day

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials