Letter: Large flower pots on Broadway are a traffic hazard Published 8:30 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

The large flower pots on Broadway are traffic hazards. When you pull up to the stop sign, you can’t see around them. I am talking about a car — a tall truck or SUV might be all right. You have to inch out from the stop sign to check traffic, and of course there is a car coming. Choices are to stop and hold up traffic in the other direction or shoot out in front of a car and thus cause another driver to honk the horn and wave at you.

I think just moving them back off the corner would work.

I am sure there are close calls every day. Albert Lea would be liable since they put them out there, I think.

Broadway looks great. I remember cruising Broadway in the ’70s and it was a busy place. Nice car cruising, family shopping and going to the movies.

One thing I don’t understand is why they kicked a sporting goods store out of Broadway and let a bar open up. Just the thing to bring families to downtown to see the staggering drunks.

Remember it’s not too late to make your New Year’s resolutions, and besides you have all year to keep them.

Leo Callahan

Glenville