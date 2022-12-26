Linda Kofstad

Linda Anderson Kofstad, 84, Hartland, MN, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at SMP-Health Ave Maria, Jamestown, ND.

Linda Anderson was born January 29, 1938 to Lester and Isabelle (McDaniel) Anderson on their farm near Juanita, ND. She was raised on their farm south of Glenfield, ND and attended grade school at Eastman #1. Linda graduated from Glenfield High School (Class of ’55). She received a Bachelor’s Degree from the School of Journalism at the University of North Dakota in 1959 and a Master’s Degree in Library Science at the University of Wisconsin in 1960.

After working for the CIA and the Library of Congress and later the Washington, D.C. public library as a reference librarian, she returned to North Dakota to work as a reference librarian in the Journalism Department in the Chester Fritz Library at the University of North Dakota. She later moved to St. Paul and worked as reference librarian in the Journalism Department at the University of Minnesota.

Email newsletter signup

Linda married Carson Dries in 1961. They were later divorced. She married Roger Kofstad in 1980 and moved to his Hartland, Minnesota farm where she lived until 2022.

Her interests were raising purebred Champion German Shepherds and growing Hostas. She had over 400 different varieties in her woodland garden. Linda was active in the Minnesota German Shepherd Club and the Minnesota Hosta Association.

Linda is survived by two sisters, Kay (Lou) Vymola, Jamestown, ND and Patricia (Ray) Topp, Grace City, ND plus five nephews and six nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; sister, Joan Begab; brother Brent (Janice) Anderson; and her parents, Lester and Isabelle Anderson.

No services will be scheduled.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.