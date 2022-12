Marilyn Clarice Horning

Age 80, of North Saint Paul, p assed away peacefully on December 22, 2022. Preceded in death by husband, Dale and parents, Clarence & Hazel (Drommerhausen) Krueger. Survived by sons, Jeff (Nicole), Doug, and Brad (Darla); grandchildren, Christopher, Danelle (Kyle) Hinde, Alexa, Chris (Christine) Walberg, Emily Walberg, & Natalie; great-grandchildren Lauren & Alyssa, & Liam Walberg; brother, Nordean (Dorothy) Krueger; sister, Betty Knutson; many nieces & nephews; and special friend, Lulu Cardwell. Marilyn enjoyed being at the cabin with family and feeding and watching all of the birds. Funeral Service at 11am on Friday, January 6, 2023 at St. Mark’s Ev. Lutheran Church (2499 N. Helen St, No. St. Paul) with visitation one hour prior. Interment Lakeview Cemetery.