Marlene Boerner

Marlene Marie Boerner passed away at her home on December 9, 2022. A Private family service will be held at a later date.

Marlene was born to Francis and Opal Gulbertson in rural Freeborn County on November 5, 1961. She attended Redeemer Lutheran Church in Alden for many years and eventually married Eddie Boerner. From their union, two children were born, Angie and Tony. She was a housekeeper for many years and worked at St. John’s.

Marlene enjoyed camping, traveling, softball, and coloring. When she wasn’t busy with those activities, she could be found doing crossword puzzles, reading, motorcycling, the Claim to Fame rally and playing Bingo, but nothing was more important than spending time with her family.

She is survived by her Daughter: Angie Sanchez; Son: Tony (Brandy) Boerner; Grandchildren: Rudy Sanchez, Selena (Erik) Aldana, and the twins Eddie and Ivan Boerner; Great-Grandson: Roman Aldana; Brother: Arnold Gulbertson; Sisters: Alzada Gulbertson, Cherri (Steve) Nelson; Her dog Mya; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Marlene is preceded in death by her husband: Eddie Boerner; Father: Francis (Sonny) Gulbertson; Mother: Opal Gulbertson; Son-in-Law: Rudy Sanchez Jr.; Sister; Brenda (Joe) Alevar; Brother: Francis (Franny) Gulbertson; Sister-in-Law: Margaret Tusen; Grandparents, Aunts, and Uncles.