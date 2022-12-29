MINUTES 9.26.22 Published 2:11 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Angie Hoffman, Bruce Olson, Jill Marin, and Dennis Dieser (via video conference). School Board members absent: none.

1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

2. Motion to approve Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

3. Reports presented by Superintendent Wagner, Board members Olson, Klatt, Skaar, Nelson,

Hoffman, and Dieser.

4.Motion to approve revisions to policies 603, 604, 605, 608, 609, 611, and 616. Motion carried 7-0

5. Motion to approve Albert Lea Schools Executive Director of Community Education 2022-2025

Master Agreement. Motion carried 7-0.

6. Motion to approve proposed 2022 pay 2023 certified levy at “maximum” as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

7. Motion to approve resolution stating the intention of the school board to issue general obligation school building bonds as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

8. Motion to approve special school board meeting for Monday, October 24, 2022 at 5pm. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjourned at 6:02 p.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.