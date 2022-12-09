Richard Anderson, 98, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 16, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be at North Round Prairie Cemetery.

Richard DeLyle Anderson of Glenville, age 98, died on December 5, 2022 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA.

Richard was born on October 13, 1924 to Alfred and Guida (Nelson) Anderson in Freeman Township. He was baptized and confirmed at Round Prairie Lutheran Church. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1945. He was raised and lived almost his entire life within a few miles of the home place. He met Lorraine (Thompson) Storvick and shortly thereafter they were married on August 8, 1969 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary this past year. Dick worked at and enjoyed farming right up until he retired.

In his free time, Richard enjoyed restoring old cars. He and Lorraine loved riding around in their vintage Model A. Richard was also an avid motorcyclist, riding up until he was 80 years old. He enjoyed traveling to Sturgis every year for decades to watch the races. He was known to participate locally in motorcycle ice racing with a sidecar.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; son Stephen (Kim) Storvick of Glenville; grandchildren Jamie and Jo (Dillavou) Schwemmler and their children Hannah, Adrien, Ela and Ben; Jason Schwemmler; Brandi Christenson; Levi and Lauren Christenson and their children Oliver, Felix and Calvin; son-in- law Jerry Schwemmler; and many nieces and nephews, and special friend John Rudd.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Cynthia Schwemmler; grandson Adam

Christenson; brother and sister-in-law Vernon and Kathy Anderson; sisters and brothers-in-law

Erliss and Lyle Buss, Helen and Les Wilhelm and Pat and Aubrey Buser.