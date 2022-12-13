Ronald “Butch” Alphs

Ronald Alphs, age 87, of Kiester, MN, (formerly of Lyle, MN) died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt, IA. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 19, at 2:00 PM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lyle, MN, with Pastor Scott Meyer officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 2:00-5:00 PM at Nasinec Funeral Home (789 Business Park Dr., Wells, MN 56097). Burial will be in Spring of 2023 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Kiester, MN. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Ronald Wayne Alphs was born March 19, 1935, the son of Fred and Pearl (Willert) Alphs in Grant Township, Winnebago Co., IA. Ronald was a farmer who enjoyed working outdoors. He was married to Verla Wilson and to this union three children were born: Jolynn, Jerry and Steve. The couple later divorced. He married Ruby (Grotsun) Tolzman March 1, 1980. The couple lived on the farm in Lyle, MN, for the majority of their 42 years together, and wintered in Arizona for over 20 years. Ronald worked at Wilsons/Farmstead for 30 years. More recently, the couple lived in Kiester, MN, to be closer to family.

Ronald is survived by his wife Ruby Alphs of Kiester, MN; 3 children and 1 step-daughter: Jolynn (Les) Bloomingdale and their children, Jenny (Todd) Seltun of Pillager, MN, Brooke (Matt) Troska and their children Rylin and Griffin of Alden, MN, and Breanna Bloomingdale of Albert Lea; Jerry (Michele) Alphs of Kiester and their children: Brandon (Maria) Alphs and their children: Isabelle, Luke, and Cecilia of St. James, MN, Ashley Alphs (Ricky Wilmes) of St. Paul, MN, Jordan Alphs (Melissa Feldt) and their children: Hunter and Jada of Thompson, IA, Preston Alphs (Rebekah Koller) and their children Clare and Owen of Bricelyn, Sam Knutson (Dylan Hemingson) and their children Bently and Nolan of Kiester, Alex Knutson (Austin Bernard) and their son Emmitt of Nunn, CO, Nic Knutson (Mady Colstrop) and their children Easton and Remi of Kiester; Steve Alphs and his son Nick Alphs of Kiester; Lesa (Stev) Stegner and their children: Holly (Andrew) McCarthy and their daughter Maeve of Chicago, IL, Christopher (Francis) Thompson and their children Jayden and Layla of Anoka, MN, Garrick Stegner of St. Paul, MN, Brogan (Barret) Evenstad and their daughters Adeline and Della of Rochester, MN; 2 sisters: Sandy (Doug) Steenblock of Belmond, IA, Wanda (Gary) Fayard of Pass Christian, MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Sharon and Phyllis in infancy, Evelyn (Gene) Cooper, Ann (Ted) Buchanan, Winnie (Arthur) Smith, Paul (Janet) Alphs, Phyllis (Stanley) Bellard, brother-in-law, Ray Williams.