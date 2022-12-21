Ronald Sickels

Ronald “Ronnie” Dean Sickels, 76, of Albert Lea, passed away on November 18, 2022 at his home.

Born on August 26, 1946 in Albert Lea, he was a son of the late Roy and Hazel (Loge) Sickels. A veteran of the United States Army, Ron bravely served in during the Vietnam War. A member of the Albert Lea VFW Post #447 Honor Guard, Ron worked as a security guard at Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood, IA. Ron found joy in fishing, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, and joy-riding around Fountain Lake.

Left to cherish Ron’s memory are his daughter, Emily (Lee) Hanson; step-daughter, Candice Lestrud; three grandchildren, Jaylee, Emma, and Abigail; two brothers, Donald “Donnie” and Richard “Dick” Sickels; a sister, Lanna Pace; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Roy and Hazel Sickels, Ron is preceded in death by two brothers, Myron “Mike” Sickels and Tommy Thompson.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be hosted by the family from 4-7:00PM on January 7, 2023 at Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill in Albert Lea.