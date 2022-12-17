Standout Student: Jovie Drescher Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Age: 12

Parents: Angie and Brooks Drescher

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Attig because she has been there for me, and she always makes me laugh.

Favorite book/author: “Room Service” by Maren Stoffels

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I play piano and volunteer to help my family and neighbors with yard work.

What do you want to do after high school? I want to become a teacher.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? When life gets hard, keep trying and never give up.

What teachers say about Jovie:

“Jovie is a quiet leader in class. She strives to do her best each day and is willing to help out anyone who needs assistance. Jovie genuinely cares for the people in her life and lets you know how much she cares by the little things she does and the kind words she shares with you.”

“Jovie is a lot better than me with technology. I can rely on her anytime to help me or others out. She does it with a smile and without hesitation.”

“Jovie embodies all four of our core values here at Southwest. She shows compassion to everyone around her and can collaborate with anyone. Jovie models integrity and respect with all of her choices. I am so impressed with her leadership in class and can only imagine what a good addition she is to the student council this year!”