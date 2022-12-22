Truck broken into, tools stolen and other reports

Published 10:59 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 8 a.m. Tuesday of a break-in of a work truck at 2214 E. Main St. The break-in occurred overnight and an estimated $3,500 in tools were taken.

 

Scam reported

Police received a report of a scam at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday at 2733 Campus Lane. The person was out $300.

 

Hit-and-run crash reported 

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday at 2751 E. Main St.

 

Machine broken into

A coin changer was reported broken into at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday at 309 Fenton Ave.

 

Theft reported

Police received a report at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday of a theft at 2400 Consul St.

 

Money reported stolen out of card

Police received a report at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday of money that had been taken out of a card in the mail at 400 E. Third St.

 

Stereo equipment stolen

Stereo equipment was reported stolen at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday at 134 W. William St.

