Vehicle reported on fire and other reports

Published 9:23 am Friday, December 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

Dispatchers received a report at 1:07 p.m. Thursday of an SUV that was on fire in the parking lot next to 210 E. Front St.

Lock reported damaged
Police received a report at 11:58 a.m. Thursday of damage that was done to a lock at 713 Spark Ave.

Items stolen from vehicle
Items were reported stolen from a vehicle that had been towed to an Albert Lea dealership the week prior.

Email newsletter signup

1 arrested for harassment restraining order violation
Police arrested Juan Pedro Bueno Gamboa, 53, on a harassment restraining order violation at 4:06 p.m. Thursday at 2401 Clayton Ave.

Theft reported
Police received a report at 6:21 p.m. Thursday of a theft in progress at 1201 E. Main St.

2 cited for disorderly conduct
Police cited Jasmine Murphy, 34, and Irene Monique Valenzuela, 30, for disorderly conduct at 7:47 p.m. Thursday at 119 S. Newton Ave.

More News

Democrats see ‘mandate’ to rewrite election laws

Trump’s tax returns to be released Friday after long fight

After multiple flight delays and cancellations, couple finally back home 4 days later after taking matters into own hands

MnDOT reminds public not to push snow on to roads

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections