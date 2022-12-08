Verla Mae Courrier, age 92, of Wells, MN, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Heartland Senior Living Parkview Campus in Wells, MN. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, December 11, at 3:00 PM at Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells, MN, with Pastor Hillary Korynta officiating. This service will be livestreamed on our Nasinec Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook Page at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Nasinec Funeral Home (789 Business Park Dr., Wells, MN 56097). Burial will be Monday, at 10:00 AM at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery (West of Walters, MN). Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Verla Mae was born at home July 29, 1930 to Frank and Frances (Stransky) Knapton in Highmore SD.

The family moved to Freeborn and then Wells. She graduated from Wells High School 1948. She then attended Teacher training and taught country school for 3 years.

Verla was united in marriage to Marvin J. Courrier on June 3, 1952 at the Rice Lake EUB church rural Wells. To this union three daughters were born Diane, Sharon, and LeAnn. Longing for a son, they adopted Ronald in 1973.

Verla worked alongside Marvin on their farm in rural Walters until they retired and moved into Wells. She enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma. She also welcomed many foster children and guests to stay in their home. She and Marvin enjoyed world-wide travels. Verla loved gardening flowers and vegetables and shared with all she knew. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading, sewing, crafts, teaching, and sharing her love of God in many ways.

She taught Sunday School, Bible Studies, Served as a KJLY Prayerline volunteer. The couple were very involved in their church, Wells Assembly of God.

Verla is survived by her husband of 70 years, Marvin J. Courrier of Wells. Her children Diane Kahl of Kiester, MN,

Sharon Courrier of Albert Lea, MN, LeAnn (Ron) Volsen of Wells, MN and Ronald Courrier of Ashland, KY;

Brother Robert Knapton of Alta, IA; Sisters: Kathy (Elmer) Ehlert of Winnebago, MN and Ramona Olsen of Greenville, SC; Grandchildren: Tracy Sudbrock of Virginia Beach, VA, Thomas C. (Corrie) Kahl of St. Charles, MO, Christopher

(Jennifer) Kahl of Newport News, VA, Andrea Volsen of Overland Park, KS, Eric (Amanda) Volsen of Wells MN, Adam Volsen (Nickie and her son Elwood) of Owatonna, MN; Great grandchildren: Nicolas, Christian and Katherine Sudbrock, Madison and Thomas X. Kahl, Lydia, Elizabeth (Ellie), Jonas and baby to be born 2023, Mikah and Sylvia Volsen, Ruby, Grady, Gunnar and Elizabeth (Betsy) Volsen; Bridgit, Kloe, Cassandra (Cassie) and Abel Volsen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Doris (Eugene) Dosenbrock, Beverly (Chester) Peterson, and brother Marvin (Verle) Knapton. Brother-in-law Robert Olsen, Sister-in-law Ranae Knapton, Son-in-law Thomas A. Kahl, Great grandson Alan David Volsen, and other unnamed rainbow babies in our family.