1 injured when semi rolls on I-35 Published 5:40 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

A 48-year-old man was injured Wednesday evening after a semi rolled on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County.

Gulled Maxamed Shill, of Savage, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the MInnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Shill was driving a 2015 Cascadia 125 semi northbound on I-35 at mile marker 20 at about 8:15 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Roads were listed as snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Shill was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor.

Mayo Ambulance, Clarks Grove Fire Department and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted.