2 arrested on warrants and other reports Published 11:12 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Police arrested Chit Ngal, 31, on a warrant at 11:07 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Rebecca Helen Renteria, 46, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 7:27 p.m. Monday at 2225 E. Main St.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Jeremy Edmund Brandl on an arrest and detain hold and served a trespass notice on him after receiving a report at 2:46 a.m. Monday of a burglary in progress at 1712 S.E. Marshall St.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 11:05 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 2:05 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 4:10 p.m. Monday on Madison Avenue.

1 arrested on harassment restraining order violation

Police arrested Stephanie Nicole Okland, 33, on a harassment restraining order violation at 4:20 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested for driving after cancellation

Police arrested William Eugene Yancey, 59, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 5:59 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Broadway and East Fourth Street.