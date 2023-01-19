Published 9:19 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Identity theft reported

Deputies received a report of possible identity theft and fraud at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday on 750th Avenue in Glenville.

1 held on DWI charge

Deputies held Alexander John Skaar, 53, on a charge of third-degree driving while intoxicated at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday at 13762 750th Ave. in Glenville.

1 turns self in at jail

Walter Lapree Jordan Jr. turned himself in at the jail at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at 201 W. Main St.

Credit card fraud reported

Police received a report at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday of credit card fraud at 1708 Eberhart St.

1 arrested on restraining order violation

Police arrested Kolten Lee Wright, 18, on a harassment restraining order violation at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday at 1030 S. Newton Ave.

Hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Damage to car reported

Police received a report at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday of damage that happened to a vehicle after someone punched the vehicle while the driver was near Bridge Avenue and Sheridan Street.