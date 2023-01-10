Barbara Ann Crumb, age 82, of Freeborn, MN, passed away on December 25, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Heath System in Austin, MN. A Celebration of Life and burial will be held at a later date. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Barbara Ann was born August 26, 1940 to Edward and Elvira (Larson) Lechner. She grew up in Otisco, MN. She graduated from Waseca High School in 1958. She was a long-time resident of Freeborn. She loved gardening, playing cards, Yahtzee, and socializing with friends and family with a cup of coffee or cappuccino. She was really into crossword puzzles especially ones from the newspaper. When most people could only figure out a couple of words, she was able to finish the whole puzzle. Barb was an avid Minnesota Twins fan. She could be found watching the game or listening to it on the radio.

Her favorite thing in life was music. She played the piano, organ, and accordion. She was proud to be a church organist for over 40 years. She played at The First Congregational Church of New Richland for several years until 2020. She loved to play for services at the New Richland Care Center so she could bring the life of music to the residents, and visit with them afterwards.

Barb was a phenomenal mother. She always put her daughters before anything else. She took great pride in being a grandmother and great grandmother. But she was especially proud to be called a great great-grandmother. She was able to be a part of a 5-generation picture that will be treasured forever. Her most prized possession in life was her family.

She was able to beat cancer during the pandemic. She had a lot of help during these times from her devoted companion Monroe. Throughout all her treatments and doctor appointments, she never once complained about being sick or losing her hair. She made the best of every circumstance in life, even at the end.

Barb is survived by her daughters: Sherri (Loy) Spies of Waseca, Tricia Bartz (Lonnie Irwin) of Freeborn, and Gina Crumb of Portland, Oregon. Grandchildren: Erin Yenish, Jeremiah (Stephanie) Yenish, Alex (Devin) Yenish. Brandon (Heather) Hoopengarner, Leah (Dakota) Farley. Fourteen great-grandchildren with another due in February, and one great-great-granddaughter. Brother Bill (Karen) Lechner of Waseca and sister Sherri Schumacher of Waseca. Last but not least, her beloved dog Monroe.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, brother Dean Lechner, and brother-in-law Joe Schumacher.