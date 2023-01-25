BIDS Published 1:00 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SHADY OAKS APARTMENT EXTERIOR IMPROVEMENTS

Contractor’s sealed proposals for the construction of Shady Oaks Apartment Exterior Improvements will be received by the Owner in accordance with the plans and specifications prepared by:

ARCHITECT

Widseth

3535 South 31st Street,

Suite 203

Grand Forks, ND 58201

SITE VISIT INFORMATION

Pre-Bid Meeting: 11:00 a.m., January 24, 2023

Location: Shady Oaks Apartment Building

BID DATE INFORMATION: 02-07-2023

Bid Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Shady Oaks Apartment Building

Attn: Sunny Bjorklund-Schultz

800 South 4th Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007

at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of the above named project. Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, clearly marked on the lower left-hand corner “Bid Enclosed for Shady Oaks Apartment Exterior Improvements” and with the name and address of the bidder and the date and hour of the opening.

Bids will be received for the following Prevailing Wage project:

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project involves the removal of the existing facebrick and installation of new exterior finishes. Exterior work to also include door replacement and patio concrete replacement

BIDDING PROCEDURES: Each bid must be submitted in a bidding envelope that is securely sealed. The envelope shall be plainly marked to indicate its contents and show the following information on the exterior of the envelope:

1. Project Title;

2. Bid Category;

3. The Class, Number, and Renewal Date of license held by the Bidder;

4. The Name of the Person, Firm or Corporation submitting the bid;

5. Acknowledgement of all Addenda.

Bids received after the deadline will be returned unopened. Bids are to be submitted on the Bid Form provided in the project manual. Bids not received on the Bid Form will be cause for rejection.

Complete digital project bidding documents are available at https://widseth.com. Click “Bid Documents” in the top right corner of your screen or go to www.questcdn.com and enter the Quest project #8359434 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading and working with this digital project information. You may download the digital plan documents electronically for $15. An optional paper set of project documents is also available from CES Imaging for a nonrefundable price of $30 plus printing costs. If you choose a paper copy you will get all addenda as paper copies and will be charged for the printing costs. Please make your check payable to CES Imaging and send it to 1701 James Circle N, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430. Please contact CES Imaging Repro Dept at (763) 560-9098 or (800) 831-8587 for pricing and if you have any questions.

The successful bidder must be a “responsible contractor.” The term “responsible contractor” means a contractor as defined in Minnesota Statutes Section 16C.285, subdivision 3. Any prime contractor, subcontractor, or motor carrier that does not meet the minimum criteria or fails to comply with the verification requirements is not a responsible contractor and is not eligible to be awarded a construction contract for the project or to perform work on the project. A prime contractor, subcontractor, or motor carrier that makes a false statement under oath verifying compliance with the minimum criteria will be ineligible to be awarded a construction contract on the project and the submission of a false statement may result in termination of a contract awarded to a prime contractor, subcontractor, or motor carrier that submits the false statement. A prime contractor shall include in its verification of compliance a list of all of its first-tier subcontractors that it intends to retain for work on the project. Before execution of a construction contract, a prime contractor shall submit a supplemental verification under oath confirming that all subcontractors and motor carriers that the prime contractor intends to use to perform project work have verified to the prime contractor, through a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer, that they meet the minimum criteria for a responsible contractor.

Bids may not be withdrawn within forty-five (45) days after the scheduled closing time for receiving bids without consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and rebid the project until a satisfactory bid is received.

No bid will be read or considered if the bid does not fully comply with the requirements of this invitation and/or other bidding and contract documents. Any deficient bid submitted will be resealed and returned to the bidder immediately.

By: Sunny Bjorklund-Schultz

Albert Lea Housing Authority

Albert Lea Tribune:

Jan. 21, 25 and 28, 2023

