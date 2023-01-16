Bulldogs win home dual tournament Published 7:20 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023

Lake Mills hosted its home dual tournament Saturday and went 5-0 to get the title.

For the second weekend in a row, the Bulldogs captured a dual tournament win.

The team opened the day by defeating North Union, 54-19.

Southeast Polk’s second string wrestlers comprised the next opponent, and the dual ended up being the closest of the day, as Lake Mills won 43-21.

“Southeast Polk usually has around 100 kids out for wrestling, so their second string team has some very good wrestlers,” coach Alex Brandenburg said. “We wrestled very well in a meet which had several close matches.”

In the middle dual of the tournament, the Bulldogs took on a solid team from Estherville Lincoln Central and won 47-20.

“ELC placed ahead of us earlier in the year at a tournament,” Brandenburg said. “Our team wrestled a great dual and showed how much it has improved since early December.”

In the final two duals of the tournament, Lake Mills took out Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (54-24) and South Winneshiek (53-18).

“Our team is really starting to come together,” Brandenburg said. “Hopefully, the body of work over the last month will help us move up the final dual rankings that come out Monday.” With the five dual wins, the 13th-ranked Bulldogs improved to 20-3 on the season.

Lake Mills 54, North Union 19

126- Royce Peterson (L) pinned Kade Madden, :26. 132- Steve Brandenburg (L) won by forfeit. 138- Liam Kollasch (N) maj. dec. Carter Christianson, 11-2. 145- Gavyn Morphew (N) dec. Cody Cox, 2-0. 152- Dalton Tobin (N) pinned Austin Stene, 1:37. 160- Josiah Kjeldahl (L) won by forfeit. 170- Garrett Ham (L) won by forfeit. 182- Beau Kaufman (L) pinned Lucas Dreyer, 4:19. 195- Kacey Hamsmith (N) pinned Ethan Lawson, 1:35. 220- Andrew Grunhovd (L) dec. Kaleb Lufkin, 5-2. 285- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Kolton Walter, 1:00. 106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) pinned Ethan Preston, 1:08. 113- Geraldo Vazquez (L) pinned Koen Zotz, 1:46. 120- Hayden Helgeson (L) dec. Landon Price, 2-0.

Lake Mills 43, Southeast Polk 21

132- Brandenburg (L) pinned Samer Arafa, 2:40. 138- Dokken Biladeau (S) dec. Christianson, 3-1. 145- Landon Morrow (S) pinned Justin Rygh, 3:26. 152- Austin Stene (L) dec. Sam Reed, 7-4. 160- Ham (L) maj. dec. Cristian Salco, 8-0. 170- Noah Trexel (S) pinned Joe Young, :14. 182- Kaufman (L) dec. Jace Baxter, 8-4. 195- Grunhovd (L) Jhamel Booker, 2:45. 220- Obald Niyonkura (S) pinned Lawson, :29. 285- Hanna (L) dec. Brodie Blackford, 6-1. 106- Oldenkamp (L) pinned Jaxsen Vestal, 1:00. 113- Vazquez (L) pinned Carter Strovers, :47. 120- Helgeson (L) dec. Nash Hanson, 8-1. 126- Peterson (L) dec. Ryker Kent, 11-10.

Lake Mills 47, Estherville Lincoln Central 20

138- Parker Duitsman (E) tech. fall Christianson, 20-5. 145- Cox (L) pinned Bennett Duitsman, 5:23. 152- Warren Duitsman (E) dec. Stene, 11-9. 160- Ham (L) pinned Ashton Bradley, 3:31. 170- Kaufman (L) dec. Cade Crees, 3-1. 182- Morgan Dalen (E) pinned Young, :45. 195- Lawson (L) dec. Aiden Deim, 7-1. 220- Grunhovd (L) pinned Rafael Diaz, 3:22. 285- Hanna (L) pinned Jess Christensen, 2:36. 106- Oldenkamp (L) tech. fall Austin Hansen, 15-0. 113- Brody Olson (E) dec. Vazquez, 9-5. 120- Carter Helgeson (L) won by forfeit. 126- H. Helgeson (L) pinned Wes Martin, 5:21. 132- Layton Yager (E) dec. Peterson, 6-3.

Lake Mills 54, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 24

145- Stene (L) pinned Parker Stearns, 1:52. 152- Lucas Kral (G) pinned Isaiah Torres, 1:01. 160- Ham (L) won by forfeit. 170- Michael Ohotto (G) dec. Kaufman, 8-4. 182- Parker Moritz (G) pinned Young, :32. 195- Jacob Hansen (G) dec. Grunhovd, 10-6. 220- Trent Robinson (G) pinned Lawson, 1:06. 285- Hanna (L) pinned Tristan Smith, 1:24. 106- Oldenkamp (L) pinned Kaleb Feld, :47. 113- Vazquez (L) won by forfeit. 120- H. Helgeson (L) won by forfeit. 126- Peterson (L) pinned Jace Hendrickson, 3:40. 132- Christianson (L) won by forfeit. 138- Brandenburg (L) won by forfeit.

Lake Mills 53, South Winneshiek 18

152- Kyle Kuboushek (S) won by forfeit. 160- Kaden Bullerman (S) dec. Ham, 4-1. 170- Kaufman (L) won by forfeit. 182- Young (L) won by forfeit. 195- Grunhovd (L) won by forfeit. 220- Lawson (L) won by forfeit. 285- Hanna (L) won by forfeit. 106- Oldenkamp pinned Jamison Zweibahmer, 1:40. 113- Vazquez (L) dec. Aiden Feickert, 6-4. 120- H. Helgeson (L) tech. fall Bo Wangsness, 16-1. 126- John Donovan (S) dec. Peterson, 9-6. 132- Brandenburg (L) dec. Landen Schuelle, 4-2. 138- Collin Holm (S) pinned Rygh, 1:07. 145- Stene (L) pinned Lukas Weiss, 1:07.