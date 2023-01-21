Catholic United Financial Raffle returns to St. Theodore School to hit their sky-high goal Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

The Catholic United Financial Raffle returns this winter to St. Theodore Catholic Elementary School in Albert Lea, giving people the opportunity to turn $5 into a brand-new car or $20,000 in cash while supporting the school.

There are few things as exciting in life as the feeling you get when you’re holding your ticket waiting for your number to be called. Maybe it’s because of the anticipation that you could win or maybe it’s because you’re just excited to be supporting your school. Either way, raffle season is here! The Catholic United Financial Raffle is great for everyone — students, parents and the community alike. Students love seeing their school benefit from the raffle, and they’re excited to be a part of something larger than themselves.

Starting Jan. 13, students from St. Theodore Catholic Elementary School joined 14,000 students from 82 other schools across Minnesota and South Dakota in selling the $5 raffle tickets. Each ticket purchased gives buyers the opportunity to win the grand prize of a 2023 Chevy Trax (or $20,000 in cash), or other great prizes totaling $45,000 in value. Every dollar raised goes directly to the local school. This is all made possible by Catholic United Financial. The St. Paul-based financial services company provides all the prizes and promotion materials for the raffle at no cost to the participating schools.

“Catholic United’s mission since our founding 145 years ago includes supporting Catholic education, and we couldn’t be happier or prouder to support our schools with the Catholic United Financial Raffle,” Catholic United President Mike Ahles said. “Since the program started, we have invested more than $1 million in the raffle because we understand how this unique fundraiser greatly benefits the students and their teachers.”

Now in its 14th year, the Catholic United Financial Raffle has raised over $12 million for Catholic schools in Minnesota and South Dakota. This year, Catholic United is challenging the 82 participating schools to collectively raise $1.5 million during the six-week selling period. To help reach this goal, St. Theodore Catholic Elementary School hopes to sell enough tickets to raise $20,000. The money raised allows schools like St. Theodore Catholic Elementary School to provide tuition assistance, update technology systems or to cover the cost of special learning opportunities like guest speakers and field trips.

Ticket sales began on Jan. 13 and will run through Feb. 26. Tickets are only available at participating schools. The grand prize drawing ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. March 9th at the Catholic United Financial Home Office in St. Paul and will be livestreamed at: www.catholicunitedfinancial.org/raffle. Raffle updates can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CatholicSchoolsRaffle.