Court dispositions: Sept. 6-12, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Sept. 6

Shakeema Duretha Marie Jeter, 31, 2445 Londin Lane E., Maplewood. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Porter Thostenson, 17, 2393 Wildwood Circ., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 85/55. Fees $280.

Edwin F Brown Jr., 45, 71 S. 90th St., Lincoln, NE. Traffic – speeding 95/75. Fees $220.

Nasshya Lee Fonseca Mercado, 26, 6232 W. Richmond Ave., Milwaukee, WI. Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Nicole Danelle Kutnink, 37, 406 N. Park St., Fairmont. Traffic – speeding 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Sept. 7

Zoey Eileen Bina, 24, 1404 4th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 43/30. Fees $50.

Tillie Babe Carson, 32, 521 Alice Ave., Albert Lea. 10/14/21 offense. Count 1: Violate harassment restraining order. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 23 days, credit for seven days served. Fees $455. 2/18/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Drugs – possession of a small amount of marijuana. Dismissed.

Marisa Elizabeth Walderon, 28, 33464 830th Ave., Ellendale. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Jose Nelson Aguiluz Mancia, 32, 5300 W. Warren Ave., Denver, CO. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Geniva Cristine Alers, 29, 404 5th Pl. NW, Austin. Drivers license – limited license violation. Fees $180.

Jacob Allen Brandt, 29, 710 17th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Oscar Cano Rafael, 32, 3212 41st St. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Also Mateo Chavez, 32, 19545 Forest Part Dr. NE, Lake Forest Park, WA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 95/70. Fees $220.

Mikhela’ Rubyanna Graham, 23, 104 Atwater St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No insurance owner. Fees $200.

Santiago Herrera Hernandez, 47, 1427 Mappa St., Eau Claire, WI. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Daena Annette Morales, 31, 3001 Daffodil Ave., McAllen, TX. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Preston Garmon Norrison, 24, 200 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – move over law violation – two lanes in same direction. Fees $50.

Zackarey Mathias Polansky, 30, 1307 5th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Drugs – marijuana in motor vehicle – greater than 1.4 grams – petty misdemeanor. Fees $230.

Rafael Darnell Vines, 40, 506 E 5th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $280.

Cierra Christine Amatila Wright, 25, 390 Spruce Ln., Glen Ellyn, IL. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Sept. 8

Latasha Marie Beighley, 27, 940 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Brittany Marie Calhoun, 27, 1216 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – vehicle registration, permit or plates required. Fees $110. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

McKayla Florence Hernandez, 23, 915 Maple Hill Dr., Albert Lea. 6/26/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. 2/7/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 48 days, credit for 48 days served. Fees $155.

Jason Alan Roe, 45, 1020 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Damage to property – third degree gross misdemeanor – reduced value $501 – $1,000. Local confinement for 365 days, credit for 251 days served. Restitution $879.35.

Dimitri Antonio Williams Jr., 35, 517 E. 4th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 87 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $455.

Michael Wayne Morrison, 47, 675 Meadow Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

James Wesly Harrell Jr., 58, 7227 Bay Dr., Lino Lakes. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Count 2: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 335 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for four years. Home monitor for 28 days for indeterminate. Fees $1,005. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. Count 4: Drivers license – driving without a valid license. Dismissed.

Sept. 9

Ramiro Valles Jr., 32, 801 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $680. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Nickolas Benjamin Vlasaty, 40, 2627 Jefferson St. NE, Minneapolis. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree felony – possession of a controlled substance. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed.

Ryan Andrew Abrego, 26, 630 Rue Morielyn St., San Antonio, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 96/70. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Atenas M Gaytan, 32, 1000 E 22nd St., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance driver. Fees $200.

Sept. 12

Leighsa Maree Peterson, 49, 1107 Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Julio Cesar Mendez, 28, 3804 3rd Pl. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 88 days, credit for 92 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $855. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 77/55. Dismissed.

Christopher John Seedorf Jr., 24, 315 7th St. W., Albert Lea. Traffic – driver who is not owner must later produce proof of insurance. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.