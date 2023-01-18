Duplicate bridge results Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Nine teams showed up on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Austin Senior Center. Players come from Austin, Cresco, and Mason City, Iowa, and Rose Creek.

Tuesday winners:

First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup.

Fourth: Jaynard Johnson and Larry Heimsness

Wednesday winners:

First: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Second: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Tie for third/fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring; Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz