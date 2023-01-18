Duplicate bridge results

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Submitted

Nine teams showed up on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Austin Senior Center. Players come from Austin, Cresco, and Mason City, Iowa, and Rose Creek.

Tuesday winners:

First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup.

Fourth: Jaynard Johnson and Larry Heimsness

Wednesday winners:

First: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Second: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Tie for third/fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring; Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

