Duplicate bridge results
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Nine teams showed up on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Austin Senior Center. Players come from Austin, Cresco, and Mason City, Iowa, and Rose Creek.
Tuesday winners:
First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Email newsletter signup
Second: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup.
Fourth: Jaynard Johnson and Larry Heimsness
Wednesday winners:
First: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Second: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
Tie for third/fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring; Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz