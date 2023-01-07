EST/BOE, V. Published 8:10 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Estate of Verona G. Boe, Decedent

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-22-2017

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s will dated August 28, 2018 and separate writing under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), dated April 1, 2014, have been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Myron D. Jensen whose address is 909 Luther Place, Apt. 109, Albert Lea, MN 56007, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 28 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: January 4, 2023

Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

Attorney for Applicant

Name: Allan L. Halvorsen

Firm: Goldman, Sturtz & Halvorsen, Chtd.

Street: 137 North Broadway, PO Box 1009

City, State, ZIP: Albert Lea, MN 56007

Attorney License No: 219733

Telephone: (507) 373-1409

Email: ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Jan. 7 and 14, 2023

