EST/BOE, V.

Published 8:10 am Saturday, January 7, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Estate of Verona G. Boe, Decedent
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-22-2017
NOTICE OF INFORMAL
PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s will dated August 28, 2018 and separate writing under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), dated April 1, 2014, have been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Myron D. Jensen whose address is 909 Luther Place, Apt. 109, Albert Lea, MN 56007, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 28 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: January 4, 2023
Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar
Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant
Name: Allan L. Halvorsen
Firm: Goldman, Sturtz & Halvorsen, Chtd.
Street: 137 North Broadway, PO Box 1009
City, State, ZIP: Albert Lea, MN 56007
Attorney License No: 219733
Telephone: (507) 373-1409
Email: ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com
Albert Lea Tribune:
Jan. 7 and 14, 2023
