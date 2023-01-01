EST/LAMMMEY, D. Published 9:30 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-22-1975

Estate of DOYLE L. LAMMEY, Decedent

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated November 2, 2006, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Mark A. Lammey, whose address is 1920 Bimelich Lane, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 19, 2022

Email newsletter signup

Registrar – Darla J. Busian

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Abby Leach Schumaker

Leach Law, PLLC

1206 West Front Street, Unit 5

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0398442

Telephone: (507) 369-5953 FAX: (507) 473-4019

Email: abby@leachlawal

bertlea.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Dec. 24 and 31, 2022

EST/LAMMMEY, D.