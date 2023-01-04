EST/POSSEHL, B. Published 5:27 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-22-1840

Estate of: Barry Francis

Possehl, aka Barry F. Possehl, aka Barry Possehl, Decedent.

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 23, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. a hearing will be held in the Court at Freeborn Co. Gov. Center, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007 by Zoom for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated February 11, 2003, and codicil(s) to the Will dated __, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of

Ashley Quinn Possehl, whose address is 3104 Summerhouse Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

BY THE COURT

Dated: 12/14/22

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

Attorney for: Personal Representative

Name: Amy E. Anderson

Firm: Speight Anderson & Lappegaard, P.A.

Street: 411 West Third Street

City, State, ZIP: Red Wing, MN 55066

Attorney License No: 0387234

Telephone: 651-388-8805

Email: amy@s-llaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Dec. 28, 2022 and Jan. 4, 2023

