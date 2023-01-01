EST/ROGERS, C. Published 9:30 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Third District

Court File Number:

24-PR-22-1951

Case Type: Informal Probate

In re the Estate of Cecilia Rogers, a.k.a. Cecilia Luna Rogers, Decedent

Notice of Informal Probate

of Will and Appointment

of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated November 2, 2000 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Teresa Peterson 22062 650th Street

Kasson MN 55944

as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

December 15, 2022

Darla J. Busian

Probate Registrar Date

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT/PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Moosbrugger Law Office, PA

Anthony J. Moosbrugger

Attorney License No. 0322180

208 W Main Street

Kasson, MN 55944

Telephone: (507) 634-4111

e-mail: anthony@moosbrugger

law.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Dec. 24 and 31, 2022

