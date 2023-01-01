Garage damaged by fire in Albert Lea Published 2:27 pm Sunday, January 1, 2023

No injuries were reported in a garage fire Saturday morning on Edgewood Avenue in Albert Lea.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:26 a.m. Saturday to 503 Edgewood Ave. for a fire call, according to a news release.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the south-facing garage door and east-facing walk-in door.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, cooled the garage interior and contents, and remained on scene for about one hour putting out hot spots.

The resident was reportedly working in the garage at the time of the fire and attempted to extinguish it before calling 911, the release stated.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a portable heater that ignited gasoline. Damages were estimated at $7,500.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Albert Lea Police Department also responded to the fire.