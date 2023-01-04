Identity theft and other reports

Published 10:06 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Police received a report of identity theft at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday from a person who lives in Iowa and works in Albert Lea.

 

Door vandalized

Police received a report at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday of a door that was vandalized at 424 E. Seventh St. The incident happened Monday evening.

 

1 cited for harassment restraining order violation

Deputies cited Jon David Stout, 35, for a reported harassment restraining order violation at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday at 201 S. Central Ave. in Hollandale.

