Published 7:37 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Annual Meeting and election of officers. The annual Meeting of Riceland Township will be held Tuesday, March 14 at 4 pm at the Hollendale Government Center located at 102 Park Ave W, Hollendale, MN. Election of (1) supervisor for a 3 year term and Treasurer for a 2 year term will be held from 5pm to 8pm following the annual meeting. The regular meeting of Riceland Township will follow at 8pm. Barb Lysne, Riceland Township Clerk.

Jan. 14 and 21, 2023

