NAMI Minnesota offering new free mental health and wellness education program for people in Minnesota Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

NAMI Minnesota is launching a new initiative. Hearts+Minds is a free wellness program designed to educate and empower individuals to manage their mental and physical health. It was developed by NAMI National, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for millions of Americans since 1979.

People from all over Minnesota can participate online. From Tuesday, Jan. 31 to Feb. 28 (every week for five sessions), from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Hearts+Minds uses the Zoom format. If you are joining, you will need a computer or tablet with a camera and high-speed internet. Register at namimn.org/event/heartsminds. It is advisable to register as soon as possible.

“Hearts+Minds has never been more important,” said Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota. “Nearly one in five adults in the United States lives with a mental illness, yet that is only part of the challenge. Those affected by mental illnesses must also cope with significantly increased rates of other serious health conditions, including a 40% higher risk of developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.”

Email newsletter signup

Hearts+Minds provides current research and information on how mental and physical health intersects, focusing on how nutrition and physical activity can address symptoms and conditions effectively. It includes information on managing medications, chronic pain, and improving sleep. Additional health topics and areas of interest are discussed, along with actionable ways to improve health and wellness with tools, strategies and simple steps that make sense and aren’t overwhelming.

It’s time to correct the idea that mental and physical health are separate conditions: NAMI Minnesota believes that mental health is physical health. For more information or to request a special class, contact Danielle Thornton at communityeducationcoordinator@ namimn.org.