Rachelle Klingfus – Tesmer

Rachelle L Klingfus – Tesmer, 48, of Millville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, Iowa. She was born on January 23, 1975, to William and LaDonna (Nuzum) Klingfus in Austin, MN. Rachelle graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1993. She later attended Minnesota State University at Mankato.

Rachelle worked at Shopko for over 25 years in Loss Prevention at various stores, most recently in Rochester, MN. She also bartended at Whiskey Dick’s in Millville and Buck Wild in Zumbro Falls. Rachelle loved following all the Minnesota sports teams, especially the Vikings. She was an umpire for Women’s Bar League Softball and was an avid side-by-side rider. Rachelle was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Millville.

Rachelle is survived by her wife, Dori Tesmer and son, Austin Klingfus – Tesmer both of Millville; her mother, LaDonna Goplen of Millville, sister, Rhonda (Larry) Burgess of Albert Lea; brother Craig Klingfus of Austin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William “Bill” Klingfus, brother, Curt Klingfus, maternal and paternal grandparents, stepfather, Harris Goplen, and niece, Jennifer Klingfus.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3, at the Millville American Legion in Millville, with Pastor Ana Wilson of Grace United Church of Christ officiating. Friends and family may visit on Thursday, February 2, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Millville American Legion, and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the Legion.

She loved life and all the people she met along the way. Everyone is encouraged to attend the visitation and celebration of life service in Minnesota Viking apparel.

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com