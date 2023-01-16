RFQ/ROAD MAINT Published 8:59 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Geneva Township

Board of Supervisors

Request for Quotes

Year round road grading, plowing and road maintenance

The Board of Supervisors of Geneva Township is requesting quotes for road grading, plowing and road maintenance for 34.4 miles of township roads.

Full specifications can be obtained by contacting the clerk @ 507-473-0184 or email genevatownship@outlook.com

Quotes, along with proof of insurances, must be submitted to the clerk no later than February 1st, 2023 to be considered.

Quotes can be mailed to Geneva Township, 28499 800th Ave, Hollandale, MN 56045 or emailed to genevatownship@outlook.com

The Geneva Township reserves the right to accept or reject any and/all quotes and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interest of the Township.

Geneva Township

Dawn Loverink, Clerk

